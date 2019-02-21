News
Giant Snowman Welcomes Visitors To Wisconsin Town
MINOCQUA, Wisconsin - When life hands you feet and feet of snow, you build a snowman. A giant one.
It’s a longstanding winter tradition in Minocqua Wisconsin to build a snowman that's nearly 20 feet tall with a base that's 30 feet wide. His nose is a traffic cone and his eyes, mouth, and buttons are pieces of scrap wood, and his pipe is fiberglass.
Building this guy is a three-day process. Excavators pile snow inside a circular fence then spray it down with over a thousand gallons of water to freeze the snow solid. Then they remove the fence.
That process is repeated two more times in different sizes and then the pieces are stacked creating the giant snowman.
They say he'll last until late March or early April.