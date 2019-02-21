News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Bethany Man, 86
Police in Bethany have issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man.
The alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Richard Waggoner. He is described as a white male, 6-feet 3-inches tall, 250 pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, black pants with gray shoes. According to police, he was last seen in the 7000 block of Northwest 16th Street in Bethany at about 11 a.m.
Police said Waggoner has a "proven medical or physical disability" and is in "danger of serious bodily injury or death." In the alert sent to News 9, police said the man suffers from dementia and may be headed to Stillwater, where he used to live.
This is a developing story.