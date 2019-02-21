Anti-Abortion Bill Will Not Be Heard In Committee, State Lawmaker Says
Anti-abortionists are ramping up the pressure with half a dozen billboards placed throughout the Oklahoma City area, all targeting one lawmaker.
The self-proclaimed abortion abolitionists say they're not pro-life. They say pro-lifers don't go far enough.
They want abortion completely outlawed in Oklahoma, even in cases of rape, incest and the health of the mother. They're taking their message to the streets, targeting Sen. Jason Smalley.
This is how the group is getting it's word out. With this 50-foot wide billboard placed on area highways.
Smalley, who says he is pro-life, said the group has gone to far, and now, he definitely won't allow the bill to be heard in the Health and Human Services Committee he chairs.
If Senate Bill 13 is not heard in committee, it will not be heard on the floor and it will die.