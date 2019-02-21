News
Rogers County Man In Jail Accused Of Trying To Run Over Deputies
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man accused of trying to run over deputies at a roadblock is being booked into the Rogers County jail.
Chad Anderson was released from the hospital after being shot during a chase in a stolen car and taken to the jail Wednesday night. Prosecutors charged Anderson with assault with intent to kill.
Deputies say he tried to run them over during that chase last week near Catoosa. Deputies shot at the car several times before Anderson got away.