Glenpool Art Students Fight Hunger In Community With 'Empty Bowls'
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - The Glenpool Middle and High School art students are presenting an art-based fundraiser to fight hunger in the community. The Empty Bowls event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 at the Glenpool Community Center. Handmade ceramic bowls are being created by middle and high school art students.
Middle school art teacher Linda McIntosh says they wrote a grant to get the supplies. They arrived shortly after school began, so students have been working on this project for months.
“When I told them they wouldn’t be taking their bowls home, they were extremely disappointed,” she said.
“After they learned what it was for, I didn’t have one negative comment.”
What it is for, of course, is raising money to fight hunger in the community. Proceeds will go to The Mercy Mission II in Glenpool. Contact Glenpool Middle School for ticket information at 918-694-3840.