News
Tulsa Most Wanted Accused Of Lewd Molestation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are asking for your help finding a man charged with lewd molestation. Records show David Tapp has a lengthy criminal record - and is now charged with lewd molestation.
Tapp is described as a 39-year-old white male who is 5'10" and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
When captured, he will be held on a $50,000 bond.
If you know where police can find Tapp, you are are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.