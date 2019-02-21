Vigil Held For Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson
PAWNEE, Oklahoma - A prayer vigil for Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson wrapped up outside the jail Thursday night. Johnson was killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning.
The Pawnee County community is a community that is grieving. This is the second person the Sheriff's Office has lost in just the last several weeks. People are helping one another through remembrance, prayer and love.
A grateful law enforcement community escorted the body of Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson. A grateful county, still broken and in shock, came together to pray and hold one another close Thursday night.
"We begin to find a way for us to come together in order to love on each other," said Johnny Wagner,the Pawnee County Senior Chaplin and the Pastor at Masham Baptist Church.
Nearly 100 people from around Northeast Oklahoma came together after the unexpected loss of Undersheriff Monty Johnson.
"He's a great man of God - that's the most important thing I can say - is he is a great man of God, he raised his kids right, a very loving person. A lot of people said it here tonight he has a great heart," said John Stephenson, a friend of Undersheriff Monty and his son.
People remembered Undersheriff Johnson as a good man and a role model for others. On behalf of Sheriff Mike Waters, Cleveland Police Chief Clinton Stout said the Sheriff is devastated, and feels for everyone involved in the tragic crash.
Chief Stout worked for the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office at one point in his career and knew the Undersheriff well.
Pastor Johnny Wagner echoes the still-raw emotions.
"This morning I was in complete and utter disbelief," said Pastor Wagner.
And as a heartbroken community begins the healing process, religious and community leaders want everyone to know support is only a phone call away.
"If we can help you in any way, don't hesitate to call us or come visit us. We are the chaplains for this jail facility, but we are also here for this county," said Johnny Wagner, the Pawnee County Senior Chaplin and the Pastor at Masham Baptist Church.
The other driver was taken to a hospital. At the time of this writing, this is the 19th line of duty death this year in the United States.