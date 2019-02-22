Crime
Mother Accused Of Arson
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 4:40 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 58-year-old woman is in jail after authorities say she set fire to her home because she wanted to kill herself and her son.
Shelley English is facing charges for first degree arson and another arson complaint for endangering someone's life.
Firefighters say English admitted to the 911 dispatcher, and to several people on the scene, that she started a fire in her living room because she wanted to kill herself and her son.
Crews put out the flames and a fire investigator verified that the fire was intentionally set.
English's bond is set for nearly $23,000 but we're not sure when she'll be in court for this crime.
Firefighters say English's son was not hurt.