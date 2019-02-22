Tulsa Police: Woman Set Fire To Home Trying To Kill Son, Herself
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail after authorities say she set fire to her home because she wanted to kill herself and her son.
Police arrested Shelley English, 58, on complaints of first degree arson and endangering someone's life through arson.
According to the arrest report, the fire happened at about 5 o'clock on the afternoon of Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Firefighters say English admitted to the 911 dispatcher, and to several people on the scene, that she started a fire in her living room because she wanted to kill herself and her son.
Crews put out the flames and a fire investigator discovered the fire was intentionally set, according to the report.
English's bond is set at nearly $23,000 but we're not sure when she'll be in court.
Firefighters say English's son was not hurt.