Oklahoma House Representatives Pass Teacher Pay Raise Bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's teachers could soon get another raise on top of the $6,000 raise they received last year.
On Thursday the House of Representatives passed a bill to give teachers a $1,200 annual raise.
House democrats say the state needs to spend even more money on education.
The Oklahoma Education Association also says now isn't the time to pad the state's savings account.
Governor Kevin Stitt says he supports the teacher pay raise bill.
He issued a statement saying in part "My administration believes the next step to moving the needle in education outcomes is continuing to invest in the classroom teacher."
Governor Stitt also said "The 12 hundred dollar pay raise is an important element to help address teacher retention and shortage in Oklahoma."
The state senate will now consider the raise.