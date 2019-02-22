Trial Continues For Wagoner County Man In Death of Teen
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The trial for a Wagoner County man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy and then burning his body is expected to go into next week.
The Wagoner County District Attorney says they are confident in this case. They just hope to bring justice to Brennon Davis' family.
Prosecutors charged Cody Thompson with first degree murder.
Brennon had just turned 15 the day before he was murdered.
Prosecutors say Thompson and Josh Herrington shot and killed Brennon at a campground near Fort Gibson lake in 2017 and then set his body on fire.
The medical examiner confirmed to the jury that Brennon died from gunshot wounds. The jury also heard from Brennon's mother, who took the stand.
The Wagoner County District Attorney says "Testifying about the death of your child is a very very difficult thing. I thought she held up well in both the direct and cross examination. I feel sorry for her and we're hopeful she gets justice in this case."
Herrington is already serving life in prison without parole. The District Attorney says he may testify next week.