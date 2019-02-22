News
Casino Nominated For Award
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 7:08 AM CST
DURANT, Oklahoma - For the fifth straight year, Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant has been nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award.
This year the casino is up for a Casino of the Year award.
Officials say the nomination is due to high-profile country artists performing at the casino-- like this year's ACMA host Reba McEntire.
The winner will be announced April 7th during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards show.