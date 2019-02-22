News
Thunder Players Visit School With Book Bus
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 7:48 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Some Thunder players are spending time teaching kids the importance of keeping their nose in the books.
In honor of Black History Month, the Oklahoma City Thunder players boarded the rolling book bus yesterday to surprise children at Andrew Johnson Elementary School.
Players Steven Adams and Jerami Grant helped students pick out books on the Thunder Bus.
Both players say the initiative is to make sure children learn the value of reading.