WATCH: Claremore Soldier Returns Home To Surprise Kids At Assembly
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A soldier from Claremore who's been overseas for several months gave his children the ultimate surprise today.
Caelen and Nolan Long came to school Friday thinking it was going to be a normal, ordinary day but they were in for a big surprise.
Army Sergeant Christopher Long spent the past nine months serving in Qatar. His number one motivation is his sons 8-year-old Caelen and 5-year-old Nolan.
News On 6 was at Catalayah Elementary in Claremore as he got ready to surprise them at a school assembly.
"Pretty nervous. This is quite an event. My boys are why I do what I do," said Sergeant Long.
Long says leaving is never easy and coming home never gets old.
"It's always nerve-racking, you know? Will they run to me, will they not run to me, will they be surprised, will they cry? You know, happy tears are always good tears," said Long.
Sergeant Long says he's going back to work Monday but he plans to be back for Spring Break.