OKC Man To Stand Trial For Shooting, Beheading Grandparents
Oklahoma City, OK - An Oklahoma City investigator recalled in court on Friday, a violent and gruesome murder scene. The suspect is accused of killing his grandparents in their Northwest Oklahoma City home two years ago.
Attorneys for both sides did not have any comments after Friday’s hearing. The state and Quinton Laster, 23, will now prepare for trial.
Laster's mother broke down in tears as she watched her son escorted by a deputy back to the Oklahoma County jail. He has been behind bars since February 2016, after neighbors called police to check on his grandparents, Sharon Reed, 59 and James Reed, 79.
Laster's family has been through multiple court hearings. They heard a judge tell the 23-year-old he will stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors called only one witness during the two-hour hearing.
An Oklahoma City detective described the bloody scene at the Reed's home. She said it was, “one of the longest scene investigations they have had." The victims were both shot multiple times, decapitated and had other wounds to their bodies.
The couple ran a daycare at their home. Three small children were there at the time of the murders but were not harmed. Police said Laster showered after the killings.
The detective also recalled Laster's lengthy interrogation. She said his statements changed multiple times, but he ultimately confessed to brutally killing his grandparents.
Laster told investigators, "he felt like he didn't have a choice or his grandparents would kill him."
Laster's attorneys have claimed he has schizophrenia and was mentally incompetent when he allegedly committed the crimes. Jurors recently rejected those claims and found him competent to stand trial.
A trial date has not been set but Laster and attorneys will be in court again on April 3.