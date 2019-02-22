News
Seattle Seahawk Tyler Ott Gives Back To St. John NICU Families
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 5:01 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - An NFL player from Green Country is giving back to the Tulsa hospital where he was born.
Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott, who is from Jenks, was born premature and spent 10 days in the newborn intensive care unit at St. John Hospital.
That's why Ott says he teamed up with his Seattle kicking unit to help NICU families through the March of Dimes.
"We decided we were going to raise $125 for every field goal and extra point that we made this season," Ott said.
With the help of Home Street Bank, Ott and his kicking team raised more than $20,000.
They used that money to provide bereavement, parent care, and pre-child birth kits for NICU families in Oklahoma and Seattle.