"A girl on the starting five on our high school girls' team was assessed with a technical foul three minutes into the game. After commission of that foul, the coach pulled her from the floor. With about a minute and a half left in the game and our team ahead by about 20 points, the coach inserted substitute players into the game. Because there were only four non-starting players on the team, the girl who had remained on the bench since her technical foul was inserted with the substitutes so that the team would have five players on the court. When the team played the next night, this girl was no longer a starting player. She did play part of the game. During the following game, the girl not only did not start but remained on the bench the entire game. I will not comment on statements made by the coach and administrators to the girl who was disciplined by losing her starting position and, in the last game, losing her playing position."