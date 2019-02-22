Help Catch Criminals With New U.S. Marshals App
OKLAHOMA CITY - If you want to help catch fugitives and unregistered sex offenders, now there's an app for that.
The U.S. Marshals have a new app that allows people to submit tips anonymously about our Most Wanted Monday suspects, non-compliant sex offenders, and any threats against federal courts or judges.
"We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app," said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong.
"All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet."
The USMS Tips app is available for Apple and Android devices. You can also access it online at: It can also be accessed online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.