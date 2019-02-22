News
Tulsa Police Looking For Brazen Truck Thief
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say stole a truck from a gas station while the owner was just a few feet away. Officers say a man left his vehicle running when he went inside to pay for gas at I-44 and 193rd East Avenue.
When he came back out, his car was gone.
Detectives say video surveillance shows the suspect leaving the store and going over to a gray Nissan Altima parked at the pumps.
"He goes to the passenger side and grabs a coat out of the vehicle, he walks over to the victim's vehicle, gets in it and drives off," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce.
The stolen truck is a 1992 Chevy 1500 pickup with Oklahoma tags ELU-686.