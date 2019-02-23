News
Mother Road Market Hosts Inaugural 'Mac Off'
TULSA, Oklahoma - It was a delicious and cheesy time on Friday night at Mother Road Market.
The Market kicked off its new Food Innovation Series with a showcase of different kinds of macaroni and cheese in the inaugural "Mac Off."
For $20, 200 people got to experience six different takes on the classic dish from Mother Road vendors like Nice Guys, Andolini's and Oklahoma Joe's.
"It's bringing a lot of people to the Mother Road Market. People are getting involved in what we're trying to do here which is create a buzz, make this a fun place. And it's getting all the tenants involved in getting together and having a fun little competition and it's all about having fun and producing some really good food."