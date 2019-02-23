Tulsans Take Frigid Plunge For Special Olympics
Tulsans have raised more than $40,000 dollars for Special Olympics Oklahoma this year and are celebrating by jumping into an outdoor pool....in February.
It may be sunny out but don't let that fool you. It was a chilly one for more than a hundred Tulsans as they submerged themselves in 40 degree water... all for a good cause.
A dozen groups from Tulsa braved the cold waters with smiles on their faces.
Jocelyn Whitney, Mrs. Clause, said "We are raising funds for the special Olympics with the Tulsa Polar Plunge. Bringing a little bit of North Pole fun to Tulsa."
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an international charity that puts on the polar plunge to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
This plunge raises money for the eleven thousand six hundred Oklahoma Special Olympics athletes.
Oklahoma City had their plunge last week....today was Tulsa's turn.
"There's businesses, schools, individuals, that will create a team and this is something that is special to everyone's heart," said Travis Harris from the Owasso Police Department.
Harris was just one of the many members of law enforcement agencies across Green Country.
OHP, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police, Bixby Police, Owasso Police and Tulsa Police Academy Cadets joined in the fun.
"It was a little chilly. Luckily the weather out here wasn't that bad. The winds a little cold. But the water was definitely cold" said Harris.
There were two special participants that everyone recognized.
"We like to come to Tulsa after the holiday to grow vegetables for the reindeer but we never thought we'd get a chance to enjoy a nice little polar plunge like the north pole" said Harris.
Santa and Mrs. Clause joined several others who raised money individually, dressed up and took the plunge.
"Normally I am wise enough to be dressed in the furs when I am up in the North Pole," said Whitney.
The fundraiser runs from January to March every year across the state and right now Tulsa is still in the lead.