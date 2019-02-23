STAT COMPARISON Category OU WVU Points 80 69 FGM-A 27-51 23-65 FG% .529 .354 3 FGM-A 10-20 6-24 3 FG% .500 .250 FTM-A 16-20 17-27 FT% .800 .630 Rebounds 40 32 Assists 13 13 Turnovers 19 9 Blocks 1 5 Steals 5 8 INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Category OU WVU Points Llanusa - 26 Martin - 22 Rebounds Lampkin - 10 Davenport - 8 Assists Murcer - 5 Smith - 7 Steals Llanusa - 2 Davenport - 3 Blocks Williams - 1 Niblack - 3

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Sophomore Ana Llanusa provided a game-high 26 points and freshman Taylor Robertson finished with 18 points as the Sooners rolled to an 80-69 victory against West Virginia inside WVU Coliseum.

The win marked OU's second straight victory in Morgantown over West Virginia. The Sooners (7-19, 3-12 Big 12) led the entire way against West Virginia (19-7, 10-5 Big 12) as OU finished with a .529 field goal percentage and shot .500 from beyond the arc.

Llanusa became the first Sooner since Courtney Paris during the 2007-18 season to score 20-plus points in five straight games. The sophomore was 10-of-17 from the field with four triples against West Virginia in 38 minutes of action. She also added three assists and two steals.

Llanusa has led OU in scoring in seven straight games and is averaging 26.2 points per game over the last five contests.

Robertson was 6-of-8 from 3-point range and played all 40 minutes. The freshman's six treys were the most by a Sooner in league game this season. Robertson now has 83 3-pointers this season, the eighth-most ever by a Sooner in one year.

Freshman Jessi Murcer filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The freshman, who played a career-high 40 minutes, finished 4-of-8 from the field and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. Murcer's nine rebounds set a career high.

Freshman Nydia Lampkin led the Sooners with a career-high 10 rebounds. OU edged WVU, 40-32, on the glass.

OU led 34-31 at halftime as Llanusa buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Sooners outshot WVU, .469-.364, in the first half as Llanusa scored 16 points in the first two quarters.

From there, the Sooners put together an impressive third quarter by outscoring WVU, 24-15, in the frame. Robertson hit a pair of treys in the third quarter to allow OU to push its lead to 16 points with 3:16 to go in the frame.

The Sooners posted a .632 shooting percentage (12-of-19) from the floor in the second half, while knocking down six 3-pointers. OU sealed the game late at the free throw line and finished the game 16-of-20 (.800) at the charity stripe. OU's 10 3-pointers were als a season-high for the Sooners in a Big 12 game.

WVU's Tynice Martin led the Mountaineers with 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting. Naomi Davenport provided WVU with 19 points and eight rebounds. Kari Niblack scored 14 points off the bench.

