News
Police Searching For 2 Suspects In QuikTrip Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for two men who they say robbed a QuikTrip around 4 Sunday morning.
Officers say the pair came into the store near Southwest Boulevard and West 23rd St. wearing masks. They acted like they were going to buy a bag of chips until one of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, demanded cash, and ran away.
"Two guys running with masks, maybe carrying a gun, jumping into a car in a neighborhood, get a good description of the car, tag numbers are always wonderful. And don't confront always report it," said TPD Sergeant Steve Stoltz.
Police say they do not know if this robbery is at all connected to Saturday mornings. No one was hurt.