Man Who Climbed Tulsa School, In Custody For Robbing 2 QuikTrips Days Later
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after police say he robbed two different QuikTrips at gunpoint Saturday morning.
Tulsa Police say John McIntosh robbed the store near 51st and Highway 75 around 2 Saturday morning. Then Sand Springs officers say a location 7 miles away at highway 97 and 41st was robbed around 3:30. Officers found the suspect walking about a quarter mile from the scene.
Investigators say this is the same man who was arrested on Wednesday for climbing onto the roof of Tulsa MET Junior High and High School to avoid going to jail.