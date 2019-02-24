Tulsa Church Asking For Help After Trailer Is Stolen
A Tulsa Church is asking for help after cameras captured thieves swiping a trailer from their parking lot.
The trailer was sitting behind a locked fence with bare wire around the top.
Pastor Randy Dyer says the thieves cut the lock... hooked up the trailer and left in less than a minute. He's just thankful they got it all in video.
In the video you can see a van pulling into the Eastland Assembly of God Church... backing up to the fence... and then seconds later driving away with the trailer.
Randy Dyer, Eastland Assembly of God: "From the camera you can tell they didn't take much time. They knew what they were doing. They knew what they were going after.
Pastor Randy Dyer says the thieves drove around the back of the church to secure the trailer... little did they know they parked right in front of the security camera.
Randy Dyer, Eastland Assembly of God: "You would think surely there would be another way to get what they need than to steal from someone."
Dyer says the church is a vital part of the community and this sets them back.
Randy Dyer, Eastland Assembly of God: "When children and youth went to camp we used it many times to haul their luggage, put it on the back of a van. And then we used it for special outreach outings.”
But this isn't their first problem.
Dyer says they've had thieves climb on the roof and steal air conditioning units, costing them $20,000 dollars.
He says unfortunately this is another reminder that times have changed.
Randy Dyer, Eastland Assembly of God: "Used to be in the old days that churches were exempt from something like this from happening to them. People just wouldn't do it."
Dyer says it is simply frustrating that this keeps happening to them.
Randy Dyer, Eastland Assembly of God: "I would just want to assure them that there's a better way to get what they need, to provide for themselves and their families, whatever their intentions were. There’s a better way to go about it than stealing from people."
If you have any information about who did this or where the trailer is call police.