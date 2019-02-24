This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

  • Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

 

  • The guys talk Kyler Murray and his NFL future

     

 

  • Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee previews the upcoming Thunder-Nuggets matchup

     

 

  • Dean catches up with former Sooner Trae Young to talk about his rookie season in the NBA

     

     

     


     

  • OU men’s basketball picks up a big win over Texas

     

     

     

     

  • OSU men’s basketball falls to Kansas State on the road

     

     

     

     

     