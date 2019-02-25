News
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person is dead after being hit by a car near 91st Street and Yale.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Gabriella De Escato.
Police say the driver was headed eastbound in her Jeep when she hit De Escato who was walking in the roadway.
Police say the victim was wearing dark clothing and this part of the street is not well lit, so the driver had a hard time seeing her.
EMSA and Tulsa firefighters tried to save the victim, but she died at the scene a short time later.
Officers say the driver did not appear to be drunk, but she will have to do a blood test, as is required by state law.
Part of 91st Street between Yale and Sheridan was closed for a few hours, but it is now reopened.