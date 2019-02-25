Church Groups Hold Prayer Vigil Against Constitutional Carry
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Several Oklahoma church groups say they plan to hold a prayer vigil today outside Governor Kevin Stitt's office to sway his support for House Bill 25-97, which is also known as permitless carry or constitutional carry.
these church leaders are urging Governor Stitt to rethink his support for the law that would allow people to carry guns in public without a license.
The bill, which would allow people to carry a gun in public without training or background checks, passed through the house a week ago.
The bill would require Oklahomans to be at least 21 years-old to carry or 18 years-old with a military background check.
The senate is expected to vote on the bill this week. Governor Stitt has said if the bill reaches his desk, he will sign it into law.
The legislature did pass a constitutional carry bill last year, but it was vetoed by former Governor Mary Fallin.