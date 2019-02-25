News
United Methodist Church to Hold LGBTQ Vote
Monday, February 25th 2019, 6:18 AM CST
Updated:
ST LOUIS, Missouri - Representatives from Oklahoma's United Methodist Churches are in Saint Louis to vote on the denomination's stance on gay marriage.
Church members are voting on three different plans for LGBTQ issues.
One would allow same-sex marriages and gay clergy.
The second would strengthen the church's traditional ban on LGBTQ members and clergy.
The third would see the church split in three different denominations based on their views of the issue.
Kirt Moelling pastors Broken Arrow's Saint Stephens church and says he'd prefer greater inclusion.
Moelling says "There are strong feelings I think on both sides of that issue and I just pray it will be an outcome pleasing to God."
A decision could come either today or tomorrow.