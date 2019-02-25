News
Broken Arrow School Bus Involved In Crash
Monday, February 25th 2019, 8:18 AM CST
Updated:
A Broken Arrow School bus was involved in a crash near 101st Street and 193rd East Avenue. The other vehicle in the wreck appears to be a GMC work truck.
Both vehicles have damage to the front end - the bus to the passenger side and the truck to the driver's side.
Police say there are no injuries. Broken Arrow Schools says there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.