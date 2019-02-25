Spike Lee wins first Oscar in his career

10:35 p.m. -- After five nominations without a win throughout his career, director Spike Lee is finally taking home an Oscar. Lee won the best adapted screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." He took the moment to address the 2020 presidential election.

"The 2020 presidential election is around the corner," he said in his acceptance speech. "Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"

Lady Gaga accepts Oscar for "Shallow"

10:30 p.m. -- Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech while accepting an Oscar for her song "Shallow." The megastar thanked her sister, her parents and hr co-star, Bradley Cooper.

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang with me but you," Gaga said while she accepted her Academy Award. "Shallow" debuted on "A Star in Born," which Gaga and Cooper starred in and received a nod for best picture.

Lady Gaga gave some words of inspiration to viewers, saying success is "about how many times you stand up, and you're brave, and you keep going."

"I have worked hard for a long time and and it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," she said.