Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture At 91st Academy Awards
"Green Book," a film about a black musician and his white chauffeur driving in the segregated South, won best picture at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. The Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" took home four awards, while "Roma" and Marvel's "Black Panther" won three.
All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Notable winners
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" won four awards. "Roma" and "Black Panther" each earned three
- "Green Book" won the biggest honor of the night: best picture
- Spike Lee won the first Oscar of his career for best adapted screenplay
- Olivia Colman won best actress for "The Favourite," Rami Malek won best actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- Winners: See the updated list here.
"Green Book" wins best picture
11:48 p.m. -- "Green Book" was the unexpected winner at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. The film, a story about a black pianist touring the American Deep South in 1962, won three Oscars, including best picture, best original screenplay and best actor in a supporting role.
Spike Lee wins first Oscar in his career
10:35 p.m. -- After five nominations without a win throughout his career, director Spike Lee is finally taking home an Oscar. Lee won the best adapted screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." He took the moment to address the 2020 presidential election.
"The 2020 presidential election is around the corner," he said in his acceptance speech. "Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"
Lady Gaga accepts Oscar for "Shallow"
10:30 p.m. -- Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech while accepting an Oscar for her song "Shallow." The megastar thanked her sister, her parents and hr co-star, Bradley Cooper.
"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang with me but you," Gaga said while she accepted her Academy Award. "Shallow" debuted on "A Star in Born," which Gaga and Cooper starred in and received a nod for best picture.
Lady Gaga gave some words of inspiration to viewers, saying success is "about how many times you stand up, and you're brave, and you keep going."
"I have worked hard for a long time and and it's not about winning. What it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," she said.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform "Shallow"
10:10 p.m. -- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took the Oscars' stage to perform their Academy Award-nominated song "Shallow." It's the first time the pair has ever performed the single in public since "A Star is Born" was released.
The duo began the song standing across from each other, Cooper serenading Gaga before she took to the piano to play and deliver the second verse. Cooper joined Gaga on the bench as the duo flawlessly harmonized the song's emotional chorus.
"Wayne's World" stars present "Bohemian Rhapsody"
10 p.m. -- Mike Myers and Dana Carvey took the Oscars' stage in character on Sunday evening, playing the roles of their characters in the cult classic "Wayne's World." The duo introduced the presentation of "Bohemian Rhapsody" for best picture.
"We're not worthy!" Myers yelled on stage, one of his famous lines in the 1992 movie. In one of the most recognizable scenes from the movie, Myers and Carvey sing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in their car.
Myers said the song "played a large part" of the 1990s movie.
Peter Ramsey becomes first black director to win best animated feature
9:55 p.m. --"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won the award for best animated film, giving Marvel its third win for the night. The film's director, Peter Ramsey, is the first black person to win this category.
In his acceptance speech, Ramsey spoke about the importance of representation in film.
"We love you ,and we just want you all to know we see you, you're powerful. This world needs you, okay, this world needs you. So please, we're all counting on you," Ramsey said.
Producer Christopher Miller said they'd be sharing the award with the film's cast and crew. "There's 800 filmmakers who pushed boundaries and took risks to make people feel powerful and seen," Miller said.
"Roma" wins best foreign language film
9:30 p.m. -- Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" won the award for best foreign language film. The win is his second of the night, after winning best cinematography.
"To create a single frame of film, as you well know, requires the work of a lot of people, very hard work," he said before thanking the cast and crew of the film.
Cuaron recently spoke with "CBS This Morning," explaining that he hopes his film humanizes Mexican immigrants.
"When you have all this rhetoric of talking about Mexicans as rapists and dangerous and all of that stuff, you have an experience that, 'Hey, it's people. It's people like you and me.' ... And we share the same dreams and we share the same need for love," he said.
"Black Panther" makes history
9 p.m. -- Marvel's "Black Panther" was a powerhouse at the box office and now its taking home two early wins from the academy. Tonight marks the first time a Marvel film has won an Academy Award.
Hannah Beachler became the first African American to be nominated -- and win -- the Oscar for the film's production design. It was the second win of the night for "Black Panther." Ruth Carter also took home the award for best costume design, and she is the first black winner to do so.
Emilia Clarke to RBG: "If you ever want the dragons, ring me"
8:56 p.m. -- Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's "Game of Thrones," presented musical guest Jennifer Hudson on Sunday evening. Hudson performed her Oscar-nominated song "I'll Fight," which debuted on "RBG," a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Clarke said that her character's strength didn't compare to that of the popular high court judge. Ginsburg underwent surgery for cancer in December and is already back to work.
"If you ever want the dragons, ring me," Clarke to Ginsburg while presenting Hudson.
Oscars go on without a host
8:30 p.m. -- Tina Fey started the evening on a light note, joking about what wouldn't be happening at the evening's awards presentation: a host, awards presented during commercials and a popular movie category.
The comedian also took the moment to make a politically-fueled joke about another thing that wouldn't be happening." Mexico is not paying for the wall," Fey said, which was greeted by laughs and cheering.
The montage that started the night by featuring some of 2018's best movies. Notably, the video included movies that hadn't received Oscar nods, like "I Feel Pretty," "Destination Wedding," and "Eighth Grade."
Regina King wins first Oscar of the night
8:20 p.m. -- Regina King won an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role, the first award announced of the evening. King called James Baldwin, who originally wrote "if Beale Street Could Talk" in 1974, "one of the greatest artists of our time."
"James Baldwin birthed this baby," King said through tears as she accepted the award.
King thanked her mother, who sat in the audience.
"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone," King said. "Mom, I love you so much."
Queen opens with “We Are the Champions”
8:05 p.m. -- Queen, joined by singer Adam Lambert, played "We Are the Champions" to open the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Oscar attendees stood up out of their seats and clapped along to "We Will Rock You." The band is the inspiration behind "Bohemian Rhapsody," which has been nominated for five Oscars, and won best picture at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Glenn Close walks the red carpet in a 42-pound gown
7:23 p.m. -- Glenn Close, whose work on "The Wife" nominated her for best actress in a leading role, walked the red carpet in a menswear-inspired 42-pound caped golden gown designed by Wes Gordon of Caroline Herrera. The dress is custom and hand-embroidered, according to the fashion house.
Close's performance in "The Wife" earned her a Golden Globe for best actress earlier this award season, an achievement she wasn't expecting, she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.
"I was absolutely certain I wasn't going to win," Close said.
If Close wins this evening, it'll be the actress's first Oscar. She's been nominated three other times for best actress in a leading role: Fatal Attraction in 1987, Dangerous Liaisons in 1988, and Albert Nobbs in 2011.
"It should have happened before," Spike Lee says of his Oscar nod
6:55 p.m. -- Spike Lee, who's been nominated for his directing of "BlacKkKlansman," said he was happy for the nomination, but told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet it was a little late.
"It should have happened before," Lee said. His landmark film, "Do the Right Thing," was nominated for best original screenplay when it was released in 1990, but lost to "Dead Poets Society."
Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. If Lee takes home a gold statue on Sunday, it'll be his first Oscar for a specific project. He won an honorary award in 2015, but none of Lee's films have ever won an Academy Award.
"I think this film is on the right side of history," Lee told Seacrest. "I don't need an Oscar to validate it."
Seacrest asked Lee if the previous snubs were "water under the bridge." Lee said, "Let's not go too far."