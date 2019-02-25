A Tulsa couple is facing drug and child endangerment charges after officers say they found guns and meth in a hotel they were staying in.

Tulsa police arrested Brandy and James Clevenger after a traffic stop where officers discovered they had warrants out for their arrest. Officers say when they took the children back to the hotel they were staying at, they found two guns sitting out on a counter. Officers say they also found about 18 grams of meth in a child's backpack and a gun inside another child's bag.

The couple is facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and child endangerment, among others. Police say the three children are now with a relative.