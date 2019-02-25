State Bills Hope To Improve Oklahoma's Sex Education In Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - A set of bills is making its way through the state legislature, hoping to improve sex education in Oklahoma.
Right now, Oklahoma does not have required sex ed in schools. What is offered in most schools is far from what experts consider comprehensive.
The first bill, SB 926, would require students to learn about consent and sexual assault in health classes. The next is Senate Bill 50 requiring schools to require parents and students grades 6 through 12 to have an annual conversation about things like sex, health, and positive body images.
The third is House Bill 1018 and is aimed at updating Oklahoma's HIV and AIDS curriculum. Each of these bills has either been voted down before or discussed but not run.
This year, advocates are optimistic about the chances of making these bills some of Oklahoma's newest laws to make sure students stay healthy.