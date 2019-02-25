News
Tulsa Firefighter Hangs Up Helmet After 32 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country firefighter is hanging up his helmet after decades of service to Tulsa.
Alan Barnes has been with the department for 32 years. Friends, family and firefighters gathered at Station 6 Monday afternoon to celebrate Captain Barnes.
"98 percent of our customers we see on the worst day of their lives and for me to be able to come out as a firefighter and bring a little bit of stability and that light at the end of the tunnel that you know, things can be better, and to kind of bring a sense of order to the chaos has really been good for me,” said Barnes.
Captain Barnes says he's proud of his years of service to his city and is glad to have more time to spend with his family, including his grand kids.