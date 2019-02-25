Two Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men are in jail after leading Tulsa police officers on a chase Sunday morning.
Police say Phillip Wallace and Christopher Price sped off when police tried to pull them over for driving without headlights. Police say they chased the car in a neighborhood near 21st and Sheridan before the car finally stopped.
Police say the driver took off on foot while the passenger tried to hide on the floorboard in the back seat. Both were shortly arrested.
Police say they found a loaded high capacity magazine to a Glock and ski masks in the car. On a search of the pursuit path, officers say they found a loaded AR against a curb.
They say the driver had felony warrants out of Texas and the passenger had traffic warrants. Both were arrested on several complaints.