News
Memorial Service Set For Pawnee County Undersheriff
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - The funeral services for Pawnee County undersheriff Monty Johnson will be Thursday. Johnson was killed in a car crash last week.
Related Story: Pawnee County Undersheriff Killed In Car Crash
The sheriff's office says visitation will be held from 10 to 7 Tuesday at Chapman Black funeral home in Cleveland. A second visitation at the Pawnee County courthouse is Wednesday from 10 to 4:30, followed by a prayer service at the courthouse.
Johnson's funeral begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland events center.