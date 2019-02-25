News
UCLA Brings Jazz Workshop To Tulsa Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - For a day at least, Tulsa Public Schools got a little more jazzy.
Professional musicians played and discussed jazz music with students from Tulsa high schools. UCLA brought their Jazz Peer-to-Peer workshop to Tulsa.
Organizers say Jazz can offer people more than just music.
"There's no better example of democracy than a jazz ensemble because it's individual freedom but with responsibility to the group," said Dr. JB Dyas.
Tulsa was one of just five cities selected to be part of the workshop.