Study Highlights Problems Former Prisoners Face Entering Workforce
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country and people who leave prison often have trouble getting back on their feet.
A newly-released study by Workforce Tulsa and the TU College of Law's Lobeck Taylor Community Advocacy Clinic says prisoners face several issues including having their wages garnished, difficulty having their records expunged, and employer discrimination.
"Justice-involved people stay in jobs longer, they are more loyal, they get promoted faster,” said Shelly Cadamy with Workforce Tulsa
The study says possible solutions are providing prisoners with certificates of rehabilitation or giving incentives to businesses who hire former felons.