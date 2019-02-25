Dirt Bike And ATV Stolen From Rogers County Family
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Thieves took a motorcycle and ATV from a home in Rogers County early Saturday, after sneaking up alongside a house with the family inside. The two suspects have not been identified, according to the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
“We got some property and figured we would be away from some of the mischief, but it found us,” says Tray Garrett, who said the motorcycles belonged to his 11-year-old son. “All he’s been talking about is I can’t wait for it get warm so I can go ride four wheelers and dirt bikes and now, somebody stole them.”
Video from his home security system shows thieves crawling over his privacy fence at 4:20 Saturday morning, then spending almost five minutes trying to open the gate they crawled over.
Garrett believes the wind was enough to hide the sound of the thieves working right outside and since they took the neighbors outdoor lights - the area was darker than usual. “One gentleman grabbed the dirt bike, and the other guy grabbed the four wheeler and rolled it right out of the gate,” he said.
Garrett figures it was about a $5,000 loss. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.