1 Dead After Being Struck Vehicle in Tulsa
Monday, February 25th 2019, 8:20 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after they say someone was hit by a car near Admiral and South Memorial.
Officers say a pickup truck was heading East on Admiral and hit a pedestrian. We don't know if it was a man or woman walking... But they were transported to the hospital.
Tulsa Police say alcohol may be involved in this accident. Both eastbound lanes of Admiral have been shut down as police investigate.
