Flu Experts Warn Northeast Oklahomans To Remain Cautious
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Flu experts are warning people around Northeast Oklahoma not to let their guard down.
The State Department of Health says more than 1,200 people have been treated at the hospital for the flu and more than 300 of those cases have been in Tulsa County. So far 30 people have died statewide with six in Tulsa County.
Local health experts say the season runs from October through May and usually peaks in January or February. The Tulsa County Health Department says young children and seniors are most at risk. Experts say even though this season may not seem as bad as the last, protection is still very important.
"We really do encourage people to stay home if they don't feel well, especially if they're in the school age group or people in the workplace since they are in those confined, close spaces, in close proximity to one another and also, have good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," said Tulsa County Health Department Rep. Jessica Rice.