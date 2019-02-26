Crime
2 Arrested After Stolen Truck Recovered
Tuesday, February 26th 2019, 4:35 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have two people in custody after finding a stolen pickup on the northwest corner of the IDL.
Police spotted this truck around 3 a.m. as it was driving down the road.
Police say they knew the vehicle was stolen because it was reported missing three days ago.
They arrested a man and a woman who were both in the the truck at the time.
Police say those two people are in the Tulsa County Jail.
Police have contacted the owner of the truck and that person will come by and claim their truck.