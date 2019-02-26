1 Person Recovering After Being Shot In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is recovering after he says a random person shot him.
This happened near 46th Street North and Peoria.
The victim says he was in the passenger seat of a car that was driving down the road late last night when the shooting happened.
Officers say someone shot at the vehicle the victim was in and hit him once.
The victim went straight to the hospital after the gunshots went off and was treated there.
He is expected to recover.
Officers say someone shot at a home in that same area around that same time last night and no one in the home was hurt.
Both of these shootings are still under investigation.
Police say they do not have detailed suspect information to share at this time, but if you know anything you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.