Crime
1 Person In Custody After Craig County Manhunt
Tuesday, February 26th 2019, 6:11 AM CST
Updated:
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is in custody after a 12 hour manhunt in Craig County ended.
The Craig County Sheriff's Office says deputies took the Tray Ingram into custody just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies say Ingram led Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 82 near Ketchum around 4:30 Monday.
The sheriff's office says Ingram managed to get away after the crash.
Deputies set up a perimeter from Highway 60 south to County Road 290 and searched the area for 12 hours.
The sheriff's office says deputies found and arrested Ingram in the area of county roads 4450 and 290, which deputies say is southwest of the original search perimeter.