Oklahoma - A bill to force all of Oklahoma's school districts to have five-day weeks could also require schools to add days to their calendars.

The bill would require every school to be in session for 180-days per year.

This means Tulsa public schools would have to add 14-days to the calendar and Union would have to add ten.

Officials with other districts say they're concerned about the bill's impact on classes.

A recent study also shows 81 percent of parents with children in four-day districts like having their kids out on Fridays.