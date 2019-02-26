News
5-Day School Week Bill Could Cause Districts to Add Days To School Year
Tuesday, February 26th 2019, 6:53 AM CST
Oklahoma - A bill to force all of Oklahoma's school districts to have five-day weeks could also require schools to add days to their calendars.
The bill would require every school to be in session for 180-days per year.
This means Tulsa public schools would have to add 14-days to the calendar and Union would have to add ten.
Officials with other districts say they're concerned about the bill's impact on classes.
A recent study also shows 81 percent of parents with children in four-day districts like having their kids out on Fridays.