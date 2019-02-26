News
Man Injured By Semi-Trailer At Tulsa Industrial Park
Tuesday, February 26th 2019, 8:39 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency services confirms a man was hit by the trailer of a semi truck at an industrial park Tuesday morning. Life Flight landed at Coreslab Structures, a business at 3200 North 129th East Avenue.
Tulsa firefighters assisted with loading the patient on the medical helicopter.
We don't know the man's condition, but we're told he was alert and responsive. Early reports indicate one or both legs were injured.
Coreslab Structures make precast and prestressed concrete products, according to the company's website.
We will be updating this developing story.