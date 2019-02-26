News
Texas Man Visits IHOP Nearly Every Day For 34 Years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Breakfast at an IHOP in College Station Texas is served with an extra side of joy, thanks to one special customer.
An 89-year-old known as "Mr. Jack" has sat at the same table at IHOP for the past 34 years.
"February the 1st 1985 I retired from the Bryan post office and so that February 1st I didn’t have to go to work so I came up here and had coffee and read the paper and I just happened to sit at table 12 this is table 12 and I've been here nearly every day ever since," said Jack.
Since he retired, Mr. Jack has become a staple at the IHOP, and the staff looks forward to seeing him at table 12.
Mr. Jack says even though the staff only knows his first name, they're like family to him.