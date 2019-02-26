News
Tulsa Woman Attacked By Two People Demanding Birth Certificate, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman went to the hospital Tuesday after police say she was attacked by two people demanding someone's birth certificate.
Markesha Chase told police she was walking on Apache near the Northside Post Office when two people pulled up and demanded a birth certificate for another person.
Police say Brian Wallace got out of the truck and started punching Chase. They say Lynn McCormick, the other person in the truck, hit Chase in the shoulder with a gun.
Police say Wallace and McCormick eventually left, shooting three shots into the air, however no casings were found at the scene.
Chase went to the hospital for chest pain.