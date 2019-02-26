News
Fundraiser Set For Sapulpa Officer Who Needs Transplant
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Veteran Sapulpa Police Captain Glenn Coffey needs a liver transplant. Friends of the 22-year veteran of the city's force said Coffey has a hereditary disease that means a transplant is needed to save his life.
They are holding a fundraiser at the Mazzio's at 100 North Mission on Tuesday, March 5. A percentage of the day's receipts will go to the captain's medical expenses.
You can also purchase a T-shirt and bid on silent auction items to help the public servant.
Coffey and his wife, Brandi, have six children. He has been diagnosed with Stage 4 liver disease, according to the fundraising page.
You can also donate cash at the Mazzio's or by writing sberry@sapulpaps.org.