It’s too early to get into snow totals or even the precise timing. However, it does appear to be fairly light. There is much greater certainty that it will be cold enough for snow, though. Already, the snow pack over the central and northern Plains has resulted in very cold air parked close to Oklahoma. Sending that southward will be a shock to our system and allow anything that falls to stick. That means high temperatures will fall between 30° and 40° below normal for early March as shown below. This could result in the longest sub-freezing stretch of the winter… and it’s falling after climatological winter ends! Wind chills could drop below 0° for a time as well. Clearly, March is coming in like a lion this year.